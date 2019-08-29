Cleveland Browns take on Detroit Lions in final preseason game tonight

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions are set to square off tonight in the final preseason game for both teams here at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This afternoon, the Browns made a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Guard Wyatt Teller. The Browns gave Buffalo 2020 5th and 6th round picks for his services. Cleveland got back a 2021 7th rounder in the deal.

Teller started seven games last year at guard and certainly comes in to Cleveland with a great opportunity to play immediately at the right guard position. The move puts Eric Kush on the bubble.

Tonight, we can expect to see many of the backup players get a lot of playing time as those final spots on the roster come into focus.

The Browns also announced that RB Kareem Hunt will not play after undergoing surgery this morning for a sports hernia injury. A full recovery is expected before his return in Week 10 of the regular season.

The final cut down is Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

There are battles at back up running back, at place kicker, tight end and those last few spots in the receiving corps could be decided as well.

The Browns are two and one in the preseason.