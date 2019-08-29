Celebrate ‘Pretzel Day’ with Stanley from ‘The Office’ at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– Do you like pretzels as much as Stanley Hudson?

Now, there’s an event to celebrate Pretzel Day with actor Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley on ‘The Office.’

The event, which is being held at Beachwood Place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon-3 p.m., will have you meeting “TV’s #1 Pretzel Fan.”

Beachwood Place describes the event as “knot an ordinary day,” and says fans will receive a free pretzel (while supplies last). The deal will be sweetened with a meet and greet with the actor, and other fun activities.

The meet and greet is on a first come basis.

To RSVP, click here.

**Watch a clip from the pretzel day episode in the video, above**