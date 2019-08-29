Browns DE Myles Garrett featured in upcoming ESPN ‘Body Issue’

CLEVELAND– Myles Garrett is one of the latest athletes stripping down and showing off for ESPN the Magazine’s annual “Body Issue.”

The Cleveland Browns defensive end is featured in the 11th edition, which also includes Cleveland Heights native and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NL MVP Christian Yelich, and gymnast Katelyn Ohashi.

The issue hits newsstands on Sept. 6, but photo galleries and stories will be available on espn.com on Sept. 4.

This is Garrett’s third season with the Browns, who selected him with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Pro Bowler logged 44 tackles, 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here