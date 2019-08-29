Atlanta Public Schools launches new program to let families pay off lunch debt for other students

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Public Schools is launching a new program to let parents pay off the lunch debt of other students.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, since the district now offers free breakfast and lunch to all of their students, they decided to come up with a plan for the leftover money in their meal accounts.

Parents can either choose to take a refund or use that credit to cover unpaid balances of another student.

They can also give the cash to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The district made the announcement on Thursday and said all donations will be take deductible.