‘Wildly surreal’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares sweet honeymoon photo with new wife

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared a photo of he and his new wife enjoying their honeymoon, expressing thanks for being able to enjoy the time to themselves.
The couple was married in Hawaii Aug. 18.
Johnson said in his post that it’s been decades since he was able to sit in a restaurant undisturbed.
Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal. Been decades (literally since the late 90’s 🤦🏽♂️) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company. Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course 🤣 Grateful mahalo to our friends at #HanaleiNorthsideGrill for quietly shutting down their spot so I could have some honeymoon time with @laurenhashianofficial. I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this. #tequila #soosh #noncreepy #supergrateful
The two have been together since 2007. They share two children.