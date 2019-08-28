× Want to be in a movie with Liam Neeson? ‘The Minuteman’ is filming in Cleveland and looking for actors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Liam Neeson will star in the upcoming action thriller “The Minuteman.”

Production will begin in September, according to Variety.

It will be shot on location in New Mexico and Cleveland.

The Minuteman is about a retired Vietnam veteran who defends a young Mexican boy who enters the U.S. while fleeing cartel assassins.

Robert Lorenz will direct the film.

Lillian Pyles Casting is looking for background actors and speaking roles in the film.

Below are the character descriptions.

If you think you fit one of the parts, email two recent photos and headshots plus your talent resume to lilianpylescasting2019@gmail.com.

Put the role you want to audition for in the subject.

AUNT: Hispanic female, late 30s-50s – resembles Rosa.

BOYFRIEND: Caucasian male, attractive man, mid 20’s – late 30’s, upscale looking man driving a Mercedes convertible.

DENNY, BORDER PATROL STATION GUARD: Caucasian male, 30-45.

DEPUTY, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY: Caucasian male, 30-40.

EMILIO: Hispanic, 20’s one of Mauricio’s boys.

GUN STORE OWNER: Caucasian male, 60’s.

MINISTER: Black male, 50-70.

MOTEL CLERK: Pakistani (or similar race) male, all ages.

OTTO: 70’s European looking, stocky man with bifocals.

STORE OWNER: Asian male, over 40.

TROOPER: Caucasian male, 40’s Highway Patrol.

WAITRESS: Open ethnicity, older female w/ face wrinkles.

BARTENDER: Caucasian male, 25-55

More details here.