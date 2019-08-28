× Two Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers charged for helping Heartless Felons member distribute drugs

CLEVELAND — Two corrections officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail are charged in a 30-count indictment accusing them of helping an incarcerated member of the Heartless Felons street gang distribute drugs inside the troubled facility.

Corrections officers Stephen Thomas and Marvella Sullivan are charged with crimes that include trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking heroin and marijuana, bribery, obstructing justice and money laundering.

Inmate Lamar A. Speights, who was once an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail, was also indicted.

FOX 8 records show that Speights was also the leader of a smash and grab ring targeting ATMs across Northeast Ohio.

The indictments are part of an ongoing investigation of the jail by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It alleges that the drug activity happened January 1, 2017 and July 1, 2019.

The indictment alleges that Thomas was assigned to the Special Response Team at the jail and worked as a courier, bringing drugs and contraband into the jail to give to Speights and others.

It alleges Sullivan did the same thing.

Speights was sentenced in February to numerous counts related to previous crimes and received a 13-17 year prison sentence.

