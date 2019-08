ORLAND PARK, Illinois – A 2-year-old girl was killed Tuesday afternoon when a display structure fell in her in a store in the Orland Square Mall Tuesday.

According to CBS 2, the Orland Fire Protection District said the girl was in the store with her aunt when a display structure – possibly a shelving unit – fell on her and caused a serious head injury.

A doctor and nurse who were in the mall provided medical assistance until emergency responders arrived.

The girl died at the hospital.