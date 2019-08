Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunny skies and mid 70s are expected as we head into Thursday.

Definitely won't need the rain gear! There could be a passing shower on Friday.

As for Labor Day weekend, there will be some sunshine, a few showers, and spotty storms while remaining cooler-than-average. Sunday will supply us with the best chance of rain.

