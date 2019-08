STARK COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating fatal traffic crash Wednesday.

The crash happened on US-62 in Washington Township around 1:40 a.m.

Troopers say the driver of a Cadillac was headed west when he went off the right side of the road.

He lost control, went off the road, struck an embankment and flipped.

The driver was ejected when the vehicle rolled over.

Johnnie Owens, 58, was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.