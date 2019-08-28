Some Cleveland Water customers experiencing discolored water

CLEVELAND — Some Cleveland Water customers may notice there water is discolored.

According to a press release, the water is still safe to drink and no boil alert is in effect. However, laundry should be avoided.

Crews are working to flush the hydrants throughout the system and keep the water as clear as possible.

The northeast portion of the service area is primarily impacted.

That includes the following cities: Beachwood, Highland Heights, Mayfield Village, Shaker Heights, Chagrin Falls, Highland Hills Moreland Hills, South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Hunting Valley, Orange, University Heights, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst, Pepper Pike, Warrensville Heights, Euclid, Mayfield, Richmond Heights, Woodmere, and Gates Mills.

Customers are encouraged to call the 24-hour Emergency Line at 216-664-3060 and provide their name, address, telephone number and when the discoloration began.