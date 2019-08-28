Show Info: August 28, 2019
Summer Soup
What do you do with all those summer vegetables? Turn them into a cold soup! David showed how simple it is to make gazpacho. Click here for his recipe.
On the go
No time to cook? Head to Elyria to grab a tasty meal on the run. One of the top sellers on the menu at Nikki’s Good 2 Go is pastelitos. www.Facebook.com/NikkisGood2Go
Last minute summer fun
School is back in session but summer isn’t over yet! Northeast Ohio Family Fun shared a few last minute day trips, including a visit to Amish Country. www.NortheastOhioFamilyFun.com
Back to school breakfast
The start of the school year can feel overwhelming. Nancy Bender from Room to Breathe Organizing shared a few ideas to ease the stress. www.RoomToBreatheOrganizing.com
Flannel Up for Fun
Lusso Cosmetics in Lakewood is hosting Flannel Up for Fun on September 14th. It’s a fundraiser benefiting The Museum of Divine Statues. David and Natalie will be there!
Flannel Up For Fun
Saturday, September 14th 6p-10p
Museum of Divine Statues
12905 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Tickets $50 – includes 2 drink tickets
www.MuseumOfDivineStatues.org
Basement Problems and Fixes
A damp and leaky basement is a homeowner’s nightmare. Ohio State Waterproofing can help turn that space into something dry and usable. www.OhioStateWaterproofing.com