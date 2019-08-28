Show Info: August 28, 2019      

 Summer Soup

What do you do with all those summer vegetables? Turn them into a cold soup! David showed how simple it is to make gazpacho. Click here for his recipe.

On the go

No time to cook? Head to Elyria to grab a tasty meal on the run. One of the top sellers on the menu at Nikki’s Good 2 Go is pastelitos. www.Facebook.com/NikkisGood2Go

Last minute summer fun

School is back in session but summer isn’t over yet! Northeast Ohio Family Fun shared a few last minute day trips, including a visit to Amish Country. www.NortheastOhioFamilyFun.com

Back to school breakfast

The start of the school year can feel overwhelming. Nancy Bender from Room to Breathe Organizing shared a few ideas to ease the stress. www.RoomToBreatheOrganizing.com

Flannel Up for Fun

Lusso Cosmetics in Lakewood is hosting Flannel Up for Fun on September 14th. It’s a fundraiser benefiting The Museum of Divine Statues. David and Natalie will be there!

Flannel Up For Fun
Saturday, September 14th 6p-10p
Museum of Divine Statues
12905 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Tickets $50 – includes 2 drink tickets
www.MuseumOfDivineStatues.org

Basement Problems and Fixes

A damp and leaky basement is a homeowner’s nightmare. Ohio State Waterproofing can help turn that space into something dry and usable. www.OhioStateWaterproofing.com

