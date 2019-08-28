‘She was a pure angel’: Mom thanks Snow White for soothing son with autism while visiting Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — A grateful mother is sharing her story on social media after experiencing a beautiful moment between her son and Snow White while visiting Disney recently.

Lauren Bergner said her son, Brody, who has autism and and is non-verbal, had a meltdown while visiting with the Disney character. She said he was crying and very overwhelmed.

Snow White immediately began to soothe him by hugging and cuddling him and letting him lay his head in her lap. She then took him for a walk and sat on a bench with him while he calmed down.

“She went above and beyond! She took so much time with him. She was a pure angel! She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!” Lauren said in her Facebook post.

She said she was so impressed by Snow White’s kindness that she wrote a letter to Disney personally thanking her.