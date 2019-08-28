Sex offender faces judge on new charges of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A hearing was held Wednesday in Sandusky for a registered sex offender who faces several charges in connection with the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Darius Knight, 30, is charged with gross sexual imposition, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.

The incident happened earlier in August.

“This young girl was out fundraising when she knocked on the door of his home,” said Sandusky Police Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Police reports stated Knight told the girl to come inside and then he locked the door. He is accused of improperly touching her.

Knight denied the allegations and insisted he did nothing wrong.

He is being held in the Erie County jail.

This is not the first time Knight has been arrested. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 on an attempted rape charge. He is still on parole for that case.

Continuing coverage here.