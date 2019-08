Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking for an after school snack that is both energizing and long-lasting? Danielle Dimengo is a pediatric dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital and she preaches this philosophy to her patients every day: Pair your P's!

Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned what that phrase means and got some terrific after school snack ideas. Click here to learn more about Danielle Dimengo and her work at Akron Children's Hospital.