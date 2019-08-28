Maryland county bans helium balloon releases

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. — One Maryland county has become the first in the state to ban balloon releases.

According to WBAL, the ban prohibits the release of non-biodegradable helium balloons.

The Queen Anne’s County commissioners passed the ordinance unanimously.

Officials argue that balloon releases are a “nationwide problem” and environmentally harmful.  They say the number of non-biodegradable balloons in trees, farms, oceans and other waterways is growing.

Balloon releases, which often accompany ceremonies, celebrations and memorials, are beginning to be recognized as environmental pollution, the news outlet reports.

This new ordinance issues fines up to $250 for deliberate violations.

Click here to read the full ordinance from Queen Anne’s County.

