Man charged with kidnapping woman, three children in Warren

WARREN, Ohio – Shawn Riley faces four kidnapping charges and one count of felonious assault for an incident at an apartment in Warren Tuesday evening.

Initial calls went out around 4:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue.

Police say the 25-year-old held a woman and her three children hostage.

Riley eventually surrendered. He’s booked in the Trumbull County Jail.

The Warren City prosecutor will decide if more charges should be filed.