Berea-Midpark football player arraigned on rape charges in hazing investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Berea-Midpark football player who is charged in a hazing investigation was arraigned on Wednesday.

Jabriel Williams, 18, is charged with rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, hazing, unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in connection with a June 18 incident.

The FOX 8 I-Team has been reporting on a hazing investigation at a camp for Berea-Midpark football at Case Western Reserve University.

Williams is one of four people charged in the case.

The three others are minors.

Williams is scheduled for court next on September 11.

