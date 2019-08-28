It’s almost Labor Day Weekend in Cleveland! Here’s what there is to do…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Labor Day weekend in Cleveland is going to be a busy one!

There are several events from the Cleveland National Air Show and the Labor Day Oktoberfest to the Believe in CLE Yoga Celebration and the Made in Ohio Art and Craft Festival.

Here is a complete list:

Cleveland National Air Show: Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Click here for more.

Cleveland Labor Day Oktoberfest: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 E. Bagley Road,d Middleburg Heights; Thursday, Aug. 29, 5 – 11 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, Aug. 31 – Sunday, Sept. 1, noon – midnight; Monday, Sept. 2, noon – 8 p.m. Click here for more.

Oktoberfest 5K Run: 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 2. Click here for more.

Believe in CLE Yoga Celebration: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 E. 9th St., Cleveland; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 30. Registration is required. Click here for more.

Made in Ohio Art and Craft Festival: Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath; noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Click here for more.

The World’s Biggest Bounce House: Victory Sports Park, 777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville; Aug. 20 to Sept. 2. Time slots are booked when purchasing tickets. Click here for more.

Night Market Cleveland: Rockwell Avenue and East 21st Street, Cleveland; 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 30. Click here for more.

Cleveland Orchestra Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. Click here for more.

The Great Geauga County Fair: 14373 N. Cheshire St. Burton; 9 a.m. to midnight Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. Click here for more.

