Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday

Posted 5:47 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, August 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field on April 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday.

During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Terry Francona said the plan is to activate him on September 1.

“If all goes well tomorrow, we’ll pitch him out of the bullpen,” Francona said.

Carrasco has made two recent rehab appearances with the Akron RubberDucks.

He was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in June following abnormal blood work during spring training.

