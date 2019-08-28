× Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday.

During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Terry Francona said the plan is to activate him on September 1.

“If all goes well tomorrow, we’ll pitch him out of the bullpen,” Francona said.

After a long and scary journey, Carlos Carrasco will be activated on Sunday. 🎙️Terry Francona🎙️@Indians | #Indians | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/IKZRQSOgBn — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 28, 2019

Carrasco has made two recent rehab appearances with the Akron RubberDucks.

He was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in June following abnormal blood work during spring training.

