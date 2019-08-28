Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco could be activated Sunday.
During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Terry Francona said the plan is to activate him on September 1.
“If all goes well tomorrow, we’ll pitch him out of the bullpen,” Francona said.
Carrasco has made two recent rehab appearances with the Akron RubberDucks.
He was diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in June following abnormal blood work during spring training.
