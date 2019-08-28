I-TEAM: Video shows Cleveland officer accused of trying to kidnap girl being booked into jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video giving us an inside look at the first moments in jail for a Cleveland Police Officer accused of trying to kidnap a child at a bus stop last week.

Euclid Police said Solomon Nhiwatiwa tried to get a 12-year-old girl into a vehicle with him, then he exposed himself and even urinated on her.

The booking room video comes to light as a defense lawyer for Nhiwatiwa is asking a judge to make it easier for him to get out of jail. Court papers show the attorney asked to have the officer’s bond lowered sharply. The attorney argues Nhiwatiwa has very little money, he won’t go on the run, and he is “eager to clear his name and wants to see this case through and bring closure to these unwarranted charges.”

The officer appeared calm walking around the booking room. However, when he went to court to face his charges, he appeared uncertain and confused.

In fact, he entered a plea of not guilty, but it took more than a minute for him to spit that out after the judge asked him for a plea.

While Nhiwatiwa wants a break to get out of jail, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said no way this guy should get back on the street.

“The defendant's disturbing actions towards a 12-year old child show he is an imminent threat to the community," Michael O’Malley said in a statement.

Meantime, the I-Team pulled the last police reports filed by Nhiwatiwa as an officer before he got busted. They show he and partners made arrests for disorderly conduct and robbery, and he also handled calls for an overdose and vandalism.

Just 48 hours after he got arrested, someone broke into the officer's home with computer equipment and more taken.

That break-in is being investigated by the Cleveland Police internal affairs unit.

As for the special request to get out of jail, it’s not clear yet when a judge will rule on that.