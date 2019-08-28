I-TEAM: Police activity reported at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home; one person taken into custody

Posted 8:57 pm, August 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:07PM, August 28, 2019

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating police activity at the home of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

An officer on scene told our crew that a juvenile was taken into custody for questioning.

Mayor Jackson’s home has 24/7 police protection, but Wednesday evening multiple patrol cars and homicide detectives showed up.

Law enforcement sources tell the I-Team this followed a shooting incident across town on the west side.

The mayor could be seen outside talking to officers. A vehicle was also towed from the property.

The I-Team reached out to city officials who could not provide any additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates. 

