Elementary students in Mayfield Heights say woman tried to lure them into her vehicle

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Mayfield Heights police are doing extra patrols around area schools after a report of a possible luring attempt Monday.

A group of students from Lander School say a woman in a grey SUV approached them and offered them a ride.

They said no and the woman drove away.

The school district sent out an alert to parents following the incident.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the Mayfield Heights Police Department at (440)442-2323 or contact our Lander School Resource Officer, Bob Bandelow (440)995-7337.