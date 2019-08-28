Driver accused of killing Beachwood teacher in car crash found guilty by judge

CLEVELAND — The driver accused of killing a Beachwood high school teacher in a car crash will be sentenced in October.

31-year-old Sanford Doss changed his plea to no contest in Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

The judge then found him guilty on all counts, which included aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to investigators, Doss ran a red light in Shaker Heights and hit an Uber driver’s vehicle.

Beachwood teacher Art Gugick and Barbara Becker were both in the back seat and died.