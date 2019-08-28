× David’s Gazpacho

GAZPACHO

Seed and cut all of the following vegetables into a quarter inch dice

1 large heirloom tomato

3 plum Romano tomatoes

2 small cucumbers

2 red bell peppers

1/2 sweet onion

2 tbs cilantro chopped

1 slice white bread crust removed

1 large shallot

2 cloves garlic

1/3 c sherry vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

48 oz tomato juice

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Hot pepper sauce to taste

Place cut tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, onion and cilantro in a large bowl (not aluminum).

Tear up bread and put in blender with shallot, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper and 1 c. of the tomato juice. Blend until almost smooth.

Pour contents of blender into bowl with cut vegetables. Add remaining tomato juice.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours.

Taste to adjust salt and pepper.

Serve ice cold with optional hot sauce and drizzle with olive oil.

Enjoy!