Customer service representative thanked for helping man suffering from stroke during phone call

WALKER, Mich. — A customer service representative with Comcast is being recognized for her quick actions to help a customer who appeared to be suffering from a stroke while on the phone with her.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Dan Maggenis was at his home in Michigan and when called the company about a problem he was having with his cable. Kimberley Williams noticed right away that something was wrong.

“He said his name really clear, Daniel, and then he just got quiet,” Williams said in an interview.

Williams said he when he tried to talk he would slur his words, which reminded of her of when her grandmother had a stroke.

She then rushed to to find emergency numbers for the Grand Rapids area and got a hold of the fire department.

Magennis was taken to the hospital and underwent an hour-long surgery to unclog a blocked artery.

He has since been released and is recovering back at home.

“Kim is absolutely a hero. You can envision working in a busy call center and knowing that people get interrupted during their phone calls. It would be so easy for her to dismiss it,” said Dr. Justin Singer, who was Maggenis’ neurosurgeon.

“Each day, our Customer Experience Associates in Jackson, Mississippi, and across the nation go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of our customers,” Alex Horwitz, a vice president of public relations for Comcast, said in a statement to People. “In this case, Ms. Kimberly Williams took the extra steps to help save a customer’s life. We are incredibly proud of her quick thinking and dedication.”