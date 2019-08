Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Saint Augustine Health Ministries as one of Cleveland's Own.

The Diocese of Cleveland welcomed its first residents to Saint Augustine Manor, a 167 bed nursing and extended care facility, back in 1969.

Since then, Saint Augustine has grown to include home health care, hospice and even an early education and child care center.

