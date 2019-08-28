Cleveland police search for 24-year-old woman missing for three weeks

Posted 11:56 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, August 28, 2019

Daisha Williams (Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old woman who was last seen three weeks ago.

Police say Daisha Williams has been missing since Tuesday, August 6.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.  She has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams is known to frequent the area of E. 22nd Street and Payne Avenue, E. 22nd Street and Chester Avenue, the Cedar Estates, and the Van Aken Boulevard/Shaker Square area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Cleveland’s third district detective unit at (216) 623-5318.  You can also contact Detective Cindy Pivarnik directly at (216) 623-3082.

