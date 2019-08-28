Cavaliers to wear retro 90s uniforms during eight games this season

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers will wear retro 1990s uniforms during eight games this season.

The black, orange and powder blue jerseys make their debut for the home opener on Oct. 26 against the Pacers at the newly-remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“These retro uniforms spark special memories and feelings for our fans and the organization alike. It was a very exciting re-launch downtown for everyone back then,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer, in a news release on Wednesday. “We are excited to see threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip-off a new era of Cavaliers basketball, this time in the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

There’s also a special classic edition court for the games on Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Dec. 11, Dec. 20, Jan. 28. Feb. 29 and April 11.

These fan-favorite uniforms hit the court for the first time during the 1994-1995 season when Gund Arena first opened in downtown Cleveland. The roster featured Mark Price, John “Hot Rod” Williams and Chris Mills.

Fans can get the new retro collection at the Cavs team shop and Cavs.com/shop at the beginning of October. You can also sign up at Cavs.com/Classic to be notified of an exclusive presale opportunity.

