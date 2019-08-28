× Browns Bud Light Victory Fridges are back! But only for two days at downtown pop-up store…

Browns Bud Light Victory Fridges are back.

According to a press release, B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore, a decked-out Browns-themed pop-up superstore, will sell the fridges in downtown Cleveland Sept. 3 and 4.

The store will be located ta 1870 W. 25th St.

Store hours will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The fridges will range in price from $199 to $499. Customers will also receive a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.

WWE superstar The Miz starred in a commercial online about the pop-up shop, and commercials will air on local Cleveland stations starting Friday.

The store’s grand opening and chain cutting ceremony will be Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. The Miz, Browns players, Browns legends, the mayor of Cleveland and the Bud Knight will all be there.

For more information, click here.

Come on down to B.L. & Brown’s to get your very own @Browns Victory Fridge. Grand Opening Tuesday, Final Clearance Wednesday! You may even get a chance to meet @mikethemiz. pic.twitter.com/1YQdqklmu7 — Bud Light (@budlight) August 28, 2019