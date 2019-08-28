Bangladeshi patients Bithi Akhtar sits for a photograph as she waits in a ward at a hospital in Dhaka on May 12, 2016.
Babies in Spain develop ‘werewolf syndrome’ after taking contaminated medicine
More than a dozen babies in Spain have been diagnosed with a rare condition after taking contaminated medicine, according to Spanish newspaper El País.
The nation’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the medicine somehow became mixed with anti-baldness product omeprazole.
It resulted in 16 babies developing hypertrichosis — often referred to as “werewolf syndrome.”
Hypertrichosis is a rare condition marked by excessive amounts of hair growth.
The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products recalled several batches of potentially tainted medicine and is still looking into how it happened.
El País reports that the babies’ condition subsided once they stopped taking the medicine.
None of the babies have shown signs that they’ll be affected long-term.