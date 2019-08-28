Are aggressive parents the biggest challenge facing high school sports?

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says aggressive parents and adult fans are the biggest challenge facing high school sports.

That’s according to a report by WHO.

IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating and Karissa Niehoff, the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations, said inappropriate adult behavior at athletic events is hurting high school sports and say it has reached an “epidemic proportion” across the country.

A recent national survey asked more than 2,000 high school athletic directors what they like least about their job.

More than 62% said “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.”