70-year-old crossing guard in Norwalk critically hurt when hit by pickup truck in crosswalk

NORWALK, Ohio – The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a pedestrian.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street in the City of Norwalk Tuesday around 8 a.m.

According to a press release, the driver of the pickup truck hit a crossing guard who was using the crosswalk while making a left turn from Pleasant Street onto Main Street.

70-year-old Shirley Prater was critically hurt and transported to Fisher Titus Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.