7 cards remain in Queen of Hearts jackpot; prize is over $2 million at Cleveland tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Grayton Road Tavern’s famous Queen of Hearts jackpot has soared past $2 million.

There are only 7 cards remaining and the Queen is still out there.

The next drawing is August 28 and 8 p.m.

Here’s how it works: The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers.

Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets.

Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside.

If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins the jackpot.

Tickets can be purchased for $1.

More information here.