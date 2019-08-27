‘You want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law’: Taylor Swift makes a push for The Equality Act in VMA acceptance speech

NEWARK, New Jersey – Taylor Swift’s win for video of the year at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards gave her the chance to push for equal rights.

Swift won for “You Need To Calm Down.”

She says she made several points in that video, and the fact that the award was voted on by fans means “you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law. Regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify.”

“You Need To Calm Down” also won the Video for Good award.

