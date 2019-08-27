Video shows Canton rescue crews pull driver from semi that went off overpass

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Fire Department has released video of a rescue last week on I-77.

They responded to a crash of a semi off an overpass near Prairie College Street with the Canton Township Fire Department Wednesday.

The driver was conscious, but the video shows what an intricate process it was for crews to safely reach the driver.

Drone video shows the truck flipped off the overpass and it no longer looks like the cab is attached.

Multiple crews climb down to the mangled truck and use a rope and pulley system to try and reach the driver.

After they finally reached the driver, he was strapped to a board so they could pull him up to the interstate.

The driver was expected to be okay.