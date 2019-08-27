The Canfield Fair salutes veterans with FREE admission on opening day

CANFIELD-The Mahoning County Canfield Fair is kicking off their opening day with a special salute to veterans.

The Canfield Fair, along with Window World and the All Veterans Group parachute jump, will offer free admission to veterans Thursday, August 29.

Veterans must show proper ID at the gates to receive free admission. Active military members will receive free admission through the duration of the fair by showing their military ID or by wearing their uniform.

This year’s opening day ceremony will honor and pay tribute to our veterans with a special parachute jump.

Tickets for the fair for non-military members are as follows:

Wednesday:

Youth: ages 7 to 12 – $3.00

Adults: 13 years and over – $6.00

Senior Citizen: 62 years and over – $4.00

Thursday:

Children: 12 years & under – FREE

Veterans (with proper federal i.d.) – FREE

Youth: Ages 13 to 17 – $3.00

Adults: 18 years and over – $8.00

Friday:

Youth: ages 7 to 12 – $3.00

Adults: 13 years and over – $8.00

Senior Citizen: 62 years and over – $6.00

Saturday & Sunday:

Youth: ages 7 to 12 – $3.00

Adults: 13 years and over – $8.00

Monday:

Youth: ages 7 to 12 – $2.00

Adults: 13 years and over – $6.00

Parking:- FREE

Gates Open Daily at 8 a.m.

Buildings Open Daily at 9 a.m. (approximate)

**Children 6 years and under are FREE every day**

The Canfield Fair started back in 1846 and is celebrating 173 years in operation this summer.

