COLUMBUS- A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man from Franklin County.

Authorities say Marvis Engram was last seen leaving his home on Koebel Road in Columbus. He was driving a 2007 Toyota Avalon with license plate number BN06KC.

Marvis suffers from dementia and may need his medication. He is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a blue shirt and a gray fleece jacket.

If you see him, call authorities.

