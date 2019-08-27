× Show Info: August 27, 2019

Time for dessert!



They are known for ribs, but today the pitmaster from Ohio City BBQ featured dessert! Ohio City BBQ is located on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City. www.OhioCityBBQ.com

Farm fresh pizza and produce

Since 2013, Sirna’s Farm has been making fresh, handmade pizzas. Now, they’ve added a new restaurant called Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen. The farm and both restaurants are located in Auburn Township. http://sirnaspizzeria.com www.SirnasFarm.com

Made in Portage County

Ohio wine made from Ohio grapes. You can toast with a glass of Portage County wine at Barrel Run Crossing Winery & Vineyard located in Rootstown. www.BRXWinery.com

Fall clean up

Freshen up your space for fall with the help of Sweet Petal Cleaning! Her simple suggestions include cleaning up your porch for fall and adding a few decorations for curb appeal. www.PetalSweetCleaning.com

Festival fun & food

Thursday kicks off the annual St. Rocco’s Festival in Cleveland. Italian food, carnival rides and the traditional greasy pole climb are on tap for this year’s event. It runs August 29th-September 2nd. https://saintroccocleveland.com/festival

Sensory-friendly production

Saturday afternoon, Playhouse Square is hosting a special performance of Disney’s The Lion King. It’s a sensory-friendly performance. The show starts at 1:30p. Tickets are available by logging onto www.PlayhouseSquare.org