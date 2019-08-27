Show Info: August 27, 2019
Time for dessert!
They are known for ribs, but today the pitmaster from Ohio City BBQ featured dessert! Ohio City BBQ is located on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City. www.OhioCityBBQ.com
Farm fresh pizza and produce
Since 2013, Sirna’s Farm has been making fresh, handmade pizzas. Now, they’ve added a new restaurant called Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen. The farm and both restaurants are located in Auburn Township. http://sirnaspizzeria.com www.SirnasFarm.com
Made in Portage County
Ohio wine made from Ohio grapes. You can toast with a glass of Portage County wine at Barrel Run Crossing Winery & Vineyard located in Rootstown. www.BRXWinery.com
Fall clean up
Freshen up your space for fall with the help of Sweet Petal Cleaning! Her simple suggestions include cleaning up your porch for fall and adding a few decorations for curb appeal. www.PetalSweetCleaning.com
Festival fun & food
Thursday kicks off the annual St. Rocco’s Festival in Cleveland. Italian food, carnival rides and the traditional greasy pole climb are on tap for this year’s event. It runs August 29th-September 2nd. https://saintroccocleveland.com/festival
Sensory-friendly production
Saturday afternoon, Playhouse Square is hosting a special performance of Disney’s The Lion King. It’s a sensory-friendly performance. The show starts at 1:30p. Tickets are available by logging onto www.PlayhouseSquare.org