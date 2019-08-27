Popeyes says its really popular chicken sandwich is all sold out

Sorry, they’re all sold out.

Popeyes posted on social media Tuesday, “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now).”

But, don’t worry; the sandwich that had people lining up around the block is coming back soon, according to Popeyes. And, the restaurant chain said when it does come back, it will be for good.

If you want to be the first to know when the chicken sandwich is back, Popeyes said you can download their app and turn on push notifications.

The sandwich’s release sparked a Twitter battle between Popeyes,  Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s, with customers comparing which chicken sandwich is the best.

