PA police searching for 2-year-old, 4-year-old last seen over the weekend

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother, both of whom haven’t been seen since Sunday.

According to a post on the Adams County Crime Stoppers Facebook Page, Lilyen June Vanmetre and Jayden Cash Vanmetre were last seen in Adams County.

Lilyen is described as being 32 inches tall and weighing 24 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Jayden is 42 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the children are asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 or the Adams County Crime Stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to there whereabouts.