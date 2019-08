Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A humid start Tuesday, you'll be waking up to temperatures in the 60s.

On and off showers will linger most of the day.

Around 4:30 p.m., a line of strong showers and thunderstorms will impact the area.

Areas east of I-71 will see more coverage.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

