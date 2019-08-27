Missing adult alert issued for 72-year-old Streetsboro woman with dementia

STREETSBORO, Ohio– Authorities are looking for a missing 72-year-old Portage County woman.

Sheila Marvin left her home on Valley Brook Road in Streetsboro at about 3:30 p.m. and did not return, police said.

Marvin has dementia and does not have her medications. She is 5 foot 2 and 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said she was driving a 2006 black Ford Mustang with Ohio plate 8EENAGN.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-693-6171 or the Streetsboro Police Department. If you see Marvin or her vehicle, please call 911.