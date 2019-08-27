× Medical Examiner rules pneumonia killed 2-month-old who died after stay at Cleveland day care

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has determined 2-month-old Di’Yanni Griffin died of pneumonia.

On June 18, the child’s mother says the infant was “lifeless” when she picked her up from the day care on June 18.

Di’Yanni was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services suspended the license of Nana’s Home Day Care on June 24.

The child’s mother, Taylor Bush, said when she picked up her child from the day care, she realized her baby needed immediate medical attention.

According to Bush, she went back inside the day care, began CPR on the baby and called 911. She said they were taken by ambulance to the hospital where Griffin was pronounced dead.

“When you handed me my daughter, my daughter was basically already dead,” said Bush.

