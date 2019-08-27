Maple Heights couple who met on blind date celebrates 70th anniversary

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Maple Heights couple who met on a blind date in the 40s is celebrating 70 years of marriage Tuesday.

Orlando and Berta Uguccini were married on the west side of Cleveland at St. Patrick’s church on August 27, 1949.

Orlando is also a World War II veteran.

Orlando just turned 97 and Berta is 95.

They live in the same home they raised their four children in in Maple Heights.

Their daughter-in-law reached out to FOX 8 to help celebrate their special day.

They also have 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.