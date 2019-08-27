‘I hope one day you will see that I’m not the devil,’ Man says before he’s sentenced to life without parole plus 15 years for rape and murder of woman whose body was dumped in Akron storage unit

AKRON, Ohio – Michael Olson, 35, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder plus 15 years on multiple other charges in the death of Mary Kay Wohlfarth Tuesday.

Wohlfarth was reported missing in June.

Her body was discovered days later in a storage facility in Akron.

Akron police said surveillance video showed Olson driving Wohlfarth’s minivan from the scene.

“We don’t really have a motive. We know the victim and suspect are acquaintances. They would frequently see each other. There was some communication — he’s a handyman, would do some work, trying to get work,” said Lt. Rick Edwards.

Olson said drugs were a factor when he addressed the court.

“I hope one day you will see that I’m not the devil,” Olson said in response to the victim impact statements in court.

In the plea agreement, Olson plead guilty to aggravated murder, rape, gross abuse of a corpse and multiple other charges.

Olson is being held at the Summit County Jail on $1 million bond.

The Medical Examiner determined Wohlfarth was beaten to death.

Police say Olson confessed to the murder.

