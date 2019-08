Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Avon police say a man was killed when he was hit by a semi-truck on I-90 Tuesday morning.

Avon police received the call about the crash just before 9 a.m.

It happened between SR-83 and 611 exits on I-90 west.

The semi driver was not hurt but was shaken up.

Police are not releasing the name of the man who was killed until they've notified next of kin.

I-90 is still closed in the area.