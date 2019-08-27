Justin Bieber wears ‘Not Shane Bieber’ Indians jersey

CLEVELAND– Both Biebers have a sense of humor.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber has taken all of the Justin Beiber references in stride.

And there have been a lot, like when his walk-up song was swapped to the pop star’s hit “Sorry” or when Topps mistakenly called the pitcher by the wrong name on the back of his baseball card.

So it’s no surprise that for the second year, the right-hander rocked the nickname “Not Justin” on the back of his Players’ Weekend jersey.

These Bieber moments have drawn the singer’s attention.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Justin Bieber was spotted wearing a Cleveland Indians No. 57 jersey with “Not Shane Bieber” on the back.

Could a meeting between the MLB All-Star MVP and the Grammy winner be on the horizon?

Justin Bieber Rocks 'Not Shane Bieber' Jersey as Bromance Progresses https://t.co/NPbnYrgPB1 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 27, 2019

