× Jose Ramirez to return in 5 to 7 weeks

CLEVELAND– Jose Ramirez is expected to return to game activity in five to seven weeks, the Cleveland Indians said on Tuesday.

The Tribe third baseman underwent surgery on his right hand at Langone Hospital in Manhattan on Monday.

Ramirez was injured when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Royals.

If Cleveland makes the postseason, Ramirez may be able to help. In the meantime, the club will go with rookie Yu Chang and veteran utility man Mike Freeman at third.

The Indians are in Detroit Tuesday night for the first of a six-game road trip.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here