Indians minority owner John Sherman in talks to buy Royals, reports say

CLEVELAND– Indians minority owner John Sherman is in negotiations to buy the Kansas City Royals, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Sherman would divest, if the sale of the Royals for more than $1 billion is finalized, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Sherman, a Kansas City businessman, has been vice chairman of the Indians since 2016 and increased his investment in the club since then.

David Glass bought the Royals in 2000 for $96 million.

